On Saturday 16th March: there will be a special Open Morning held in Whatlington Parish Church between 10am and 12 noon. Villagers and other interested parties are invited to come and view the plans for the proposed new Church Car Park.

The architect and others will be on hand to explain the plans and to answer questions. We ask that people coming to see the plans park at the Whatlington Village Hall Car Park and then follow the pedestrian route via the road and the main church footpath.

Light refreshments will be available in the church.

On Sunday 17th March: the Church Service at Whatlington will be an 09.15 Holy Communion. We hope the weather will be rather less windy than last Sunday, when a tree came down blocking Whatlington Road between the Village Hall and Riccards Lane.