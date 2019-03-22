Last Saturday: 16th March there was an interesting presentation in the Parish Church to inform villagers about the plans for a new Church Car Park. A good number of people attended and the overall response was favourable.

On Sunday 24th: the church service at Whatlington will be the first of the years evening ones at 6pm, with car parking available at the Village Hall. As it will be dark when the service finishes people are advised to bring a torch, the church itself does have good outside lighting. There will be refreshments in the church after the service.

Looking forward to the following Sunday, this is Mothering Sunday and the church will be holding a special 10.30 Family Service.