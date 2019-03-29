PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Last week’s Parish Assembly was a pleasant meeting with twelve local parishioners attending. As there had been problems with the dates the speaker could attend there was for the first time no speaker. This gave parishioners the time to discuss any matters from the reports from councillors and local organisations, packs with copies of all the reports were given out at the meeting. The reports are on the council web site. In the Chairman’s report he advised that the council needed more people to come forward as parish councillors, Nomination forms for this can be obtained from the clerk, on clerk@whatlingtonparishcouncil.com and on completion have to be hand delivered to Bexhill Town Hall between 26th March - 3rd April.

The March council meeting followed the Assembly with a very small agenda covering, as well as council matters, East Sussex County Council clearing, this month, all our storm water drains, reviewing of Equality policy and the giving of grants, these were £50 to cover the Good Companions annual rent of the village hall, £50 to Rother Rural Trust and £515.26 to our Parochial Church Council for purchase and installation of two heating system thermostats. The date of the May council meeting has changed to the

9th May in the village hall at 7.30p.m

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: This coming Sunday is Mothering Sunday, to give it the traditional name. Whatlington Parish Church will be holding a special Family Service at 10.30am to mark the day. There will be bunches of daffodils for the ladies, whilst the gentlemen will be providing the refreshments for a change! As usual for these services the car park just down the road at the Village Hall will be open for church use.

The Open Morning at Whatlington last Saturday was a success, with a steady flow of people coming to see the plans for the new church car park. If you missed this opportunity, it is not too late to see the plans, you can email:whatlingtonparishchurch@gmail.com to arrange a suitable time to view them at the church.

FILM CLUB NEWS: Before your social diaries get full to overflowing I thought it would be useful to give you a heads up on Film Club dates for the next few months.

17 April A Star is Born, 22 May The Old Man & The Gun, 12 June Bohemian Rhapsody,17 July Stan & Olli

Don’t forget this takes place at the Royal Oak Whatlington at 8 pm Membership just £7.50 for a year’s worth of top movies email organiser Steve at steveturner807@gmail.com