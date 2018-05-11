WAS History talk: The Archaeological Society meets to hear a talk on Saturday May 12th at 2.30pm in St Thomas’ Church. This is free to Society members and non-members are welcome at an admission charge of £5 on the door. The talk will be given by historic buildings consultant Stephen Gray and the subject is ‘Regional and Periodic styles of Timber Framed Houses’. Stephen will illustrate the regional and periodic variations of these buildings and discuss how such differences can help in identifying the many phases of alteration and extension in the same house.

Christian Aid: All are invited to a Coffee Morning during Christian Aid week (May 13-19) held at Wesley’s Chapel on Thursday May 17th. If possible, do try and support this fund-raising morning which begins at 10am till noon. There will also be a small Bring & Buy sale and all proceeds go towards the charity Christian Aid.

Poetry of Hymns: The Literary Society will be meeting next Friday May 18th to hear local writer Jonty Driver who will be conducting a workshop on the poetry of hymns and reviewing his hymn preferences. Doors will be open at the Court Hall from 7 for 7.30pm and light refreshments will be served on arrival. Non-members are always welcome to come and listen. Additional events taking place this weekend at Rye Bookshop are a talk this evening (Friday) by Bronwen Griffiths to launch her latest book ‘Here Casts No Shadow’, starting at 6pm. Then on Saturday May 12th Cherry Radford will be signing copies of her novel ‘The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter’.

Rotary Walk: The Rye and Winchelsea Rotary Club Annual Sponsored Charity Walk, is taking place on Sunday May 20th. All abilities are very welcome and entry forms are available from Phillips & Stubbs in Cinque Port Street, Rye or phone 01797 222710. There are walks of 5 or 10 miles starting from the Rye Club, Market Road where registration takes place from 9 till 10am. Sponsorship is paid on the day and this year’s charities are the local youth groups, Rye and District Street Pastors and Rother Responders who work with the Ambulance Services. Walkers may also keep 50 per cent of sponsorship for a charity of their own choice. The route leaves Rye by Cinque Port Street and Ferry Road and is mostly off road over farm land. The shorter walk returns under Cadborough Cliff and the longer walk goes by Peasmarsh Church where refreshments will be at hand. After a successful walk certificates of completion are collected from the Rye Club.

August Fete: To repeat the success of last year Winchelsea’s Fete is in the hands of all who are able to set up, arrange car parking and man the gates. If you can help please phone 01797 227910 and if you would like to have a stall the number to ring is 01797 222772. The Summer Fete is on Saturday August 11th at 1pm and will include the Dog Show, a Brass Band, Pimm’s Bar, barbeque, various stalls plus tea and cakes in the New Hall. Even if you are unable to help do save the date and come along with your dog.

New Corporation: This year’s Town Corporation for 2018-2019 has undergone a number of changes following bereavements and retirements. Beginning with John Rodley as the new Mayor and his wife Deborah as the Mayoress, the retiring first lady Mayor Cynthia Feast resumes her duties as a Jurat. During the Mayor Making ceremony Cynthia announced the appointment of an honorary freeman for the town. It is a distinction that is seldom awarded and Philip Laverton was the recipient. He has been the town’s postman for 24 years and is very much an anchor of the community. Berenice Scott was also appointed as a new freeman in recognition of her contribution in so many ways to the life of the town. David Page is the new Deputy Mayor with his partner Howard Norton now also in a Deputy role. The Rector Jonathan Meyer was pleased to accept the office of Mayor’s Chaplain. Neil Clephane-Cameron continues as Chamberlain which involves being the master of ceremonial duties and the collector of historic rents and dues. Eric Streeton continues as Sergeant-at-Mace and is effectively the Mayor’s bodyguard. The Jurats for the coming year are the Trustees of the charity for the conservation of the ancient monuments of the town and also the executive committee of the Corporation. They are: Tony Moore, Donald Cameron-Clarke, Mike Melvin, Steve Turner, John Spencer, Cynthia Feast, Robert Holland, David Merrifield and Carol Scoines.

Winchelsea Beach

St Richard’s: Friends and visitors are welcome to attend the Holy Communion service at St Richard’s Church this Sunday May 6th at 9.30am. Services are held on a fortnightly basis, usually led by the Rector Jonathan Meyer and followed by light refreshments.

Bus Shelter: Over the last few months the Parish Council (IPC) has been in the process of arranging for the construction of a new bus shelter on Sea Road but so far this has not materialised. A brief meeting between IPC and the County Councillor confirmed that budget cuts had put all the staff under pressure and as a result there is not enough staff to do the work required. There is also the matter of the worsening state of Sea Road caused by potholes and general neglect. Work needs to be done but it’s down to simple economics; the longer the road is left the higher the cost to repair it!