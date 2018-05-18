Creative show: St Thomas’ Primary School is having an Afternoon Showcase at 2pm today (Friday) in the school. The PTA are supporting this delightful venture which will be followed by tea and cake and everyone is invited. It’s a chance to see and hear what the children have been learning and all the creative work that goes on is the school. Also don’t forget the last day of term is next Friday May 25th for the Bank Holiday weekend and half term break.

Literary Society: Local writer and poet Jonty Driver will be discussing his study of the Poetry of Hymns this evening (Friday) at 7.30pm in the Court Hall. Non-members are welcome and drinks will be available from 7pm.

Church AGM: The Friends of Winchelsea Church are having their Annual General Meeting in the Church on Saturday May 19th at 10.30am. If you are a member of the Friends do try to attend and hear about the Friends valued involvement in this church. Next Saturday May 26th is the Parochial Church Council Meeting and if you have anything you would like to raise with Rector Jonathan to be included in the Agenda please let him know. An item under consideration is the possibility of having a pendulum regulator for the church clock to improve the accuracy of time keeping. So far, planned work for this year includes repairs to parts of the churchyard walls and the fitting of new soakaways to resolve the movement problem at St Richard’s Church.

Winchelsea Arts Concert: This Saturday May 19th the talented South African pianist Niel du Preez will be performing in St Thomas’ Church at 7.30pm. Tickets are £14 or £7 under 18s, from the Farm Kitchen and all are welcome to attend. During the concert Niel will be playing Schubert’s last piano sonata and pieces by Debussy, Scriabin and Bach. Niel has enjoyed international success with his solo performances, collaborations with chamber musicians and his work with top orchestras. He is currently a member of faculty at St Paul’s Cathedral School and Kings College School, London, where he teaches piano.

United Service: There will be a United Service for Whitsuntide this Sunday May 20th in St Mary’s Church Rye at 10.30am to include the Baptist and Methodist Churches and friends from Winchelsea Parish all of whom are welcome to attend. After the service there will be a Christian Aid Barbecue from 11.30am. Whitsunday celebrates Pentecost which is 50 days after Jesus’ resurrection (on Easter Sunday) and 10 days after His Ascension. Over a period of 40 days after His resurrection Jesus presented himself alive to hundreds of people and commanded his disciples not to leave Jerusalem but wait there to be empowered by the Holy Spirit. After he had spoken to them he Ascended into Heaven and they were informed by two men in white robes that he would return in the same way as they had seen him go. Pentecost is the Jewish Feast of Harvest and in the time of the Apostles Israel’s capital Jerusalem was filled with thousands of pilgrims. When the Holy Spirit came upon the Apostles like a ‘mighty rushing wind’ with tongues like fire they were able to speak to the crowds in many languages and 3000 souls were baptised. They would also be his witnesses in Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria and to the ends of the earth (Acts 1 - 2) and so began the early church.

Rother Responders: If you missed the session on March 26th or would like a refresher a further training session has been arranged for using the Automated External Defibrillator. The Rother Responders who are local volunteers trained to respond to emergency calls in conjunction with the Ambulance Service will be in the New Hall on Wednesday May 23rd at 7pm to provide the training and if you are interested in attending please contact Robert Holland on 07772 008506. There were 38 at the last training session which was well organised, entertaining and informative and grateful thanks goes to the team for giving up their time for this worthwhile activity.

Winchelsea Beach

Table Sale: Next Saturday May 26th the charity WBCA will be hosting a Table Sale at 2pm in the Community Hall. If you would like a table to sell your items, please contact 07732 723096. There will also be a tombola with good prizes and entrance is 50p which includes tea and biscuits.

All Things Vintage: A date for your diary is the Vintage and Homemade Fayre on Sunday July 15th from 11am to 4pm in the Community Hall. Entry is free and All Things Vintage includes clothes, antiques, furniture, crockery etc. from the 60s, 40s, 20s and beyond. All are welcome to browse and buy and refreshments will be served throughout the day.