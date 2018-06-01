Church Market: It’s the first Saturday in the month tomorrow June 2nd and once again an opportunity to meet at the Church Market for coffee, tea and good company. Homemade produce, plants and a selection of books will be on sale in aid of church funds. Last month’s Market raised the generous sum of £411.35 and grateful thanks to all for contributions of food, assistance and supporting the event.

Dating Techniques: On Sunday June 3rd Winchelsea Archaeological Society is holding a talk at 2.30pm in St Thomas’ Church. Talks are free to Society members and for non-members there is an admission charge of £5. Francis Harper, WAS member and professional geologist will be discussing ‘Dating Techniques Applicable to Archaeology’. To have a greater understand of the past, it is necessary to know the date of human remains and artefacts or their environment. So over the last hundred years many dating techniques have been developed and many more will be established in the future as new ideas and measurement techniques become refined. This coming talk will give an overview of many of these methods in use and their limitations.

Winchelsea Beach

Pub 31: Be in time for ‘Back in Time’ the four-piece local Sussex band who will be playing at Pub 31 on Sea Road this Sunday June 3rd. The music starts at 1.30pm and is a mixture of popular 50s to 90s covers. A live band with a sense of humour they posted on their Face Book page a slogan by Bass Players United which reads ‘Musicians: Someone who puts $5000 worth of gear into a $500 car to drive 100 miles to a $50 gig’. It takes a lot to put on a good performance and this will be well worth the journey.