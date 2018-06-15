Change of plan: The talk on the language and folklore of birds at the Literary Society’s meeting this evening (Friday) has been postponed as the scheduled speaker is unable to attend. Non-members who might have been thinking of coming along should note that the meeting will now be a Members’ Evening. This means that for those attending the theme is “Summer is a-coming in” and members are invited to bring along favourite poems, short extracts and original compositions. There may be some surprises too! If you don’t want to bring anything don’t be put off as you’re also welcome to just come and listen. Please ensure your readings are no more than 3 minutes in length, but by all means bring a second piece in case there’s time to go round a second time. As usual meet at the Court Hall at 7 for 7.30pm and light refreshments will be served on arrival.

Open Gardens: Tomorrow Saturday June 16th Winchelsea’s secret gardens will be open for the National Gardens Scheme from 11am to 5.30pm. Eleven magnificent gardens are open to visitors and the combined admission cost is £6. These gardens have recently appeared in some top magazines. There was a colourful article on Cleveland House which is one of the opens gardens, in the May issue of ‘Country Homes’. Also an article in the June issue of ‘Country Living’ featured several of the Winchelsea NGS gardens. Come along and see for yourself! During the day coffee will be served from 10.30 till 1pm in the church in aid of church funds and teas from 2 till 5pm in the New Hall. You will be able to meet the Friary Gardeners who will be selling their plants in Castle Street and maybe ask for gardening hints and tips. There is also opportunity to venture into the historic Methodist chapel (opposite the New Hall) which is open to visitors from 2 to 4.30pm.

Health Check: Ferry Road Health Centre Patients Participation Group together with Rye Medical Centre PPG are running an event on Wednesday June 20th at 6 for 6.30pm. The subject will be “Dealing with Diabetes” and the speaker is Erwin Castro, Senior Diabetes Specialist Nurse. This event will be held at a different venue, The Tilling Green Community Centre, and all are welcome.

Echoing Air: They are a renowned Baroque group from the USA who will be performing ‘Fairest Isle then and now’ featuring English music from Baroque to the present day. Their instruments are the recorder, harpsichord and viola, plus duets by two countertenors. If you enjoy dramatic music in the classical tradition make sure to attend St Thomas’ Church on Wednesday June 20th. The tickets are £12.50 on the door and the concert starts at 7pm.

PTA Quiz: St Thomas’ Primary School is holding a Quiz Night next Friday June 22nd at 7 for a prompt start at 7.30pm and teams of up to 8 people are required. The cost per person is £10 (phone 01797 226479) with hot meals and some soft drinks included in the price and bring your own bottle. A Cup and ‘Barrow of Booze” will be presented to the winning team.

Sunday School Songs: On Saturday morning June 23rd Mr Stephen Page, well-known local choir conductor and musician, will explain about ‘Wide, wide as the ocean – songs and music of Sunday School’ at the Methodist Chapel. All are invited ‘to come and enjoy a fascinating trip down memory lane!’ Doors are open at 10am when coffee is served ready to begin at 10.30am. Using the reed organ and piano Stephen will bring to life the songs and hymns of childhood, from the early days of the chapel, with actions and audience participation.

Oberon’s Cure: The outdoor theatre company Rude Mechanical are presenting a comedy play called Oberon’s Cure on Sunday June 24th at their annual Winchelsea venue, St Thomas’ Primary School field. Based on ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ it is an imagined prequel to Shakespeare’s play in the fantastic Commedia dell’arte style. The contact phone number for tickets is 07923 451431 or online at the Rude Mechanicals website. As usual picnics are from 6pm with the performance starting at 7.30pm and you will need to bring your own low backed chairs and warm clothing.

Winchelsea Arts: Award-winning Pegasus Chamber Choir is returning to Winchelsea following recent performances at the celebrated London Handel Festival. On Saturday July 7th at 7.30pm they will be singing music inspired by oceans, lakes and rivers in the Church. The subject ‘To be sung on the Water’ concerns a musical journey embracing Scotland’s lochs, Poland’s Vistula River and America’s Shenandoah and mighty Missouri through song. The music will be conducted by Matthew Altham and will include spirituals and shanties, with composers ranging from Stanford to Samuel Barber and John Rutter to James MacMillan. If you would like to hear invigorating music on a warm summer’s evening, then St Thomas’ Church is the place. To buy tickets online go to winchelsea-arts.org.uk or visit the Farm Kitchen and any remaining will be available at the door.

Winchelsea Beach

Pub 31: Entertainment this Sunday June 17th will be the Geoff Bellhouse Band playing from 1.30pm. All are invited to come prepared with dancing shoes for an exciting medley of tunes at Pub 31 on Sea Road. Geoff’s 4-piece band caters for all tastes with a mix of 50s, 60s and 70s music, plus Country, Soul, Rock and Roll.

Fellowship Lunch: On the last Friday in the month there is a Fellowship Lunch in the Community Hall and St Richard’s Church invites all to join them. It is essential to book as caterers need to know numbers and the phone number is 01797 227168. The Lunch, consisting of a variety of delicious homemade dishes, is on June 29th at 12 for 12.30pm and a donation to a specific charity will be requested.