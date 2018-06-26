Wesley Chapel: Local choir conductor Stephen Page will be giving his talk on Songs and Music of Sunday School’ at the Wesley (Methodist) Chapel tomorrow, Saturday June 23rd. The title of his talk ‘Wide, Wide as the Ocean’ is the beginning line of a popular chorus sung in many Sunday Schools in bygone days. This first line brought to mind the next few lines, all of which had been hidden in the depths of my memory since about the age of seven and they are ‘High as the heaven’s above, Deep deep as the deepest sea is my Saviour’s love’, complete with expressive actions. On the first line arms are outstretched to the point they impose on the next person’s space, next, index finger is raised to the sky, then down to the ground and lastly hands are clasped over the heart. These days this chorus is rarely heard although it deserves a comeback with its all-embracing lyrics and welcoming tune. Stephen has a collection of these gems to awake childhood memories and children of all ages are invited to come along and join in the singing. Coffee will be served from 10 ready to begin at 10.30am.

Climate Variations: The weather is constantly variable within the seasons which makes it so fascinating and this month is no exception. In the last week the days were gloriously sunny and warm with refreshing winds while the nights were often cold. Despite a lack of rain, the gardens and grass verges in the area are now in full summer growth and in gardens such as my own there are splendid varieties of wild and cultivated plants vying for space amongst the dense foliage. It is all thanks to the Lord God who says in Leviticus 26:4 “I will give you rains in their season, and the land will yield its produce, and the trees of the field will bear their fruit.” With the temperature forecast to rise to 25-26 degrees C on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (not quite the Bahamas which is 30 degrees) this could mean ‘costa del garden’ sunbathing!

Winchelsea Beach

St Richard’s: As it is the fourth Sunday in the month on June 24th there will be a Holy Communion service in St Richard’s Church and as usual is open to friends and visitors. The meeting is from 9.15 to 10.15am with light refreshments available and it will be led by the Rector Jonathan Meyer.

Mad Potters: The potters of Ocean Ceramics will be holding a Mad Potters Tea Party in aid of St Michael’s Hospice this weekend, 23rd and 24th June. Make your way to 7 Windmill Way (TN36 4LF) from 11am till 5pm and see the Open Potter’s Studio with its original ceramics for sale. Throughout the day live music will be playing, fortunes will be told and Artists Instant Portraits made available. If you have a special hat, make sure you wear it for the “Mad Hat” competition and you may win a prize. Also there will be various stalls with sales item plus teas and strawberries and cream.