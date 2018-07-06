Church Market: Everyone is welcome at this month’s Church Market this Saturday July 7th from 10.30am till noon. All proceeds are in aid of church maintenance and last month’s Market raised the generous sum of £359. The temperature on Saturday is forecast at a sunny 23 degrees C and on this hot summer’s day, the place to shelter is the church with its cool stone walls and high ceilings. Coffee, tea and good company will be at hand, as well as stalls selling home-made produce, plants and books.

Pegasus Choir: On Saturday July 7th the Pegasus Chamber Choir, directed by Matthew Altham, returns to Winchelsea to sing melodies inspired by the world’s lakes, rivers and oceans. The concert ‘To be Sung on the Water’ which encompasses Scotland’s lochs, the Vistula River in Poland and America’s mighty Missouri will be held in St Thomas’ Church at 7.30pm. This event is a Winchelsea Arts production and tickets can be bought at the Farm Kitchen and any that remain will be on sale at the door.

St Thomas’ Patronal: The annual Patronal Festival with Holy Communion will take place on Sunday July 8th in St Thomas’ Church at 11am and all are invited. The Preacher will be the Rt. Revd. Peter Wheatley, Hon Asst. Bishop, Diocese of Chichester. During the service the Pegasus Choir will sing The Mass in G, D 167 by Schubert, and a setting of the Kyrie after Byrd and an Anthem by Roxanna Panufnik. As usual the commemorative service for the martyred St Thomas a Becket will be attended by the Mayor and Corporation and this year it is the turn of Mayor and Mayoress John and Deborah Rodley. The current Town Clerk of the Corporation Angela Hill will be present but is standing down later this year after more than 4 years of dedicated service to the town. She will be replaced by Lorna Challand, key member of the Literary Society who has agreed to be the next Town Clerk. Paul Nash: The Second Wednesday Society meets on Wednesday July 11th at 2.30pm in the New Hall, to hear a talk on ‘Paul Nash in Rye and Dymchurch’ by Andrew Ashton. A home-made tea follows the talk and total cost for non-members is £4. The artist Paul Nash was a surrealist painter and war artist. In 1917 he was sent as a second lieutenant to the Western Front where he was wounded. He recuperated in Dymchurch in 1920 and later moved to Iden. All are welcome to come and hear Andrew who will be examining the artist’s life and work in the region.

IPC Housing update: Concerning the matter of Affordable Housing in the area, Icklesham Parish Council reports that the Community Land Trust (CLT) is applying for planning permission. As defined by the site search process and the Housing Needs Survey, fifteen homes are planned on the field north of Main Road and West of Broad Street, Icklesham. These would be a mixture of flats and houses, with up to three bedrooms. Twelve will be available for an affordable rent, and three for shared ownership (these cannot be bought outright), to people who are registered on Rother District Council’s Housing Register and who have a strong local connection with the Parish. For example, those who are already living in the Parish (for an agreed time), or have in the past, or who have family living in the Parish. The next stage is that CLT and Hastoe Housing Association which is based in Kingston upon Thames and supports rural communities have arranged a public consultation on this proposed housing scheme in Icklesham. The consultation will take place at the Robin Hood Inn on Monday July 16th from 4pm to 8pm. All are invited as this is an opportunity to find out more and comment on the proposals before the planning application is finalised and submitted to Rother District Council. There will also be a full council meeting this Monday July 9th at 7.15pm in Icklesham Memorial Hall and residents of the parish are welcome to attend.

Winchelsea Beach

Castle Water: This Sunday July 8th there is a chance to Walk with a Warden on a guided tour around the freshwater lake, Castle Water, at Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, near Winchelsea Beach. The area is ideal for reedbeds, dragonflies, damselflies, marsh frogs and birdwatching. You will need to meet at Brede Lock, on the Rye Harbour road at 2pm to be finished by 4.30pm and donations towards the Reserve would be appreciated.

‘Ship Ahoy!’: As it is the season of sea, sand and sailing ships a nautical themed dance named ‘Ship Ahoy’ is arranged for Saturday July 14th at 7 to 11pm in the Community Hall. For tickets please phone the WBCA on 01797 224820 as tickets will not be sold on the door and the cost is £10 which includes a Fish & Chip supper. All are invited to come as pirates, sailors and all things maritime and enjoy an evening of dancing to a Live Band.