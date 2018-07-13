School Fair: St Thomas’ Primary School is holding its Fair today (Friday) at 3.15pm in the school field. Cream teas will be served and there will also be a BBQ, Pimm’s stand and a variety of stalls, plus exciting piano music and a dance show. Locals are welcome to take part in the Great Winchelsea Bake Off; just bring your bake along and there will be a prize for the best entry. The school’s end of term is fast approaching on Thursday July 19th with the looked forward to summer break ahead.

Sea Sunday: Churches Together will be meeting at the Rye Harbour slipway, or in the Harbour Church if wet, on Sunday July 15th for Worship at 1.30pm when it is high tide. Picnics are from 12.30pm and there are places to eat nearby. The Methodist Minister Ian Pruden will preach and donations will go towards the Sailor’s Society.

233rd Anniversary: Every year the friends of the Methodist Chapel gather for the anniversary celebration of the historic Chapel that dates from 1785. Now into its 233rd year this Chapel where John Wesley gave many sermons will open its doors at 3pm on Sunday July 15th for the celebratory service. As usual the event begins at 2.30pm with hymn singing under the ‘Wesley Tree’ (opposite the New Inn) before adjourning to the chapel. The much anticipated good weather is forecast at 22 degrees C and the tree will provide plenty of shade. Rev. Miriam Moul, Methodist Minister from Dover, will be conducting the service and all are welcome to join in. Afterwards light refreshments will be served.

Literary meets: There is no speaker for July’s meeting, which instead takes the form of the annual Literary Society Summer Party, on Friday July 20th. On Sunday July 15th, at the Kino Cinema, Rye, there is a book launch arranged by local author Anwesha Arya, at 7.15pm in the Silver Room. This is “The Man Who Spoke in Pictures” a biography of one of India’s most distinguished film-makers, followed by a screening in the Red Room of “Do Bigha Zamin” (Rotten Tomatoes) the 1953 Art House film set in Calcutta. Tickets are £15 from the Old Grammar School record shop in Rye High Street and the proceeds are in aid of Cancer Research. Also, Society members are invited to write a review of any book, film, TV or radio production with a literary theme, enjoyed or hated for the Society’s blog. A selection of entries will appear on the blog, and a small prize for the best entry will be presented at the Summer Party next week. Suggested length is 200 to 300 words, but longer contributions are welcome and the email address is lyoulten@aol.com to send entries.

Man-of-the-Match: When an important event takes place the questions often asked are “Where were you or what were you doing at the time?” Last Saturday when England scored their second goal at the World Cup quarter-final it happened that your writer was visiting Ashburnham Place Retreat Centre (Battle) It was not to watch the football but to do the two-mile walk around the lake and woods before finishing at the Orangery Tea Room. However, on the return walk it was impossible not to be drawn into Ashburnham House where the football match was being shown on two large screens watched by a great number of visitors to the Centre. Tension was mounting in the room and at the winning goal everybody rose to their feet, waving and cheering loudly. Despite not being a football supporter myself it was easy to get caught up in the emotion and excitement which followed from this unexpected triumph. The players Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored the 2-0 victory over Sweden but it was goalkeeper Jordan Pickford who was awarded the man-of-the-match. For the first time since 1990 England has reached this level which qualified them for the semi-final on Wednesday in Moscow. President Trump is currently on a two-day visit to England to discuss trade after Brexit. He arrived yesterday with First Lady Melania and was welcomed by Prime Minister May at Blenheim Palace, where Winston Churchill was born and today he will meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor.

Winchelsea Beach

Nature Walk: On Saturday July 14th there is an opportunity to visit Rye Harbour Nature Reserve for the third and final walk of the series with the manager Barry Yates. The walk will involve exploring the southwest area of the nature reserve starting and ending at Winchelsea Beach. Donations will be gratefully received and you will need to meet at 10am at the public car park at Dogs Hill Road (TN36 4LX) to be finished by 1pm.

Dance and Supper: This Saturday July 14th the Community Hall will be open from 7 to 11pm for the evening ‘Ship Ahoy’ Dance plus live band. You will need your sea legs for the lively numbers such as ‘We are Sailing’ and the sailor’s hornpipe dance and should dress to impress in real naval style. Tickets must be bought in advance either from Hugh at Suttons, Sea Road or by phoning 01797 224820 and the cost is £10 which includes a Fish & Chip supper.

Barn Dance: All are invited to Dance to the Catsfield Steamers Band in the Community Hall at 7pm, next Friday July 20th. Tickets for the Barn Dance are £6 in advance or £8 on the night with proceeds in aid of Winchelsea Bowls Club. If you would like to come along, please phone Keith Sellens on 07940 777250 and do bring your own drinks and refreshments.