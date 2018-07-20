Masterclass Concert: A concert will be held at St Thomas’ Church on July 28th at 6.30 for 7pm which will feature graduate students from colleges of classical music in the UK and overseas. This concert is a partnership between the Thomas Harris International Piano Foundation and The Beethoven Piano Society of Europe (BPSE) The number to phone for tickets to the concert is 01797 223640 and the cost is £10 per person. A donations bar will be available along with free nibbles. The programme will include a diverse range of classical music and there will be a short interval with the evening finishing around 8.30pm. Also, starting on Monday July 23rd a week of Masterclasses has been arranged, prior to the concert at ‘The Steps’, New England Lane in Rye. Visitors are welcome to attend these Masterclass sessions for a nominal fee and the Course Director is the internationally renowned pianist Alberto Portugheis, with Guest Teacher Julien Jacobson from the BPSE.

Joyful Singing: The ‘Wesley Tree’ spread its verdant shade over the large gathering of friends standing underneath, in celebration of the 233rd anniversary of the town’s historic Methodist Chapel. In the glorious 25-degree heat, 10 of Charles Wesley’s 6000 uplifting hymns were sung. These included the popular ‘Jesus the Name High Over All’ and ‘Lo, He Comes with Clouds Descending’ and a couple of passersby were pleased to stop and join in. When John Wesley preached his last sermon in 1790 in Winchelsea the chapel was too small to hold the large congregation. So instead he preached in the open air seated under a tree by the churchyard wall since he was barred from the Anglican Church. More recently there has been a gradual diminishing of this rule and the members present from St Thomas’ Church were a positive addition to the meeting. Amongst those welcomed from the other side of the wall were the Rector Jonathan Meyer and the Mayor and Mayoress, John and Deborah Rodley. Methodist Minister Ian Pruden conducted the service which was led, in the chapel, by Rev. Miriam Moul from Dover who spoke on the theme of faith and hope overcoming fear. The introductory reading came from Luke 4:17-21 concerning Jesus’ task of preaching the gospel and deliverance to the captives; healing the brokenhearted; recovering of sight to the blind; setting at liberty those oppressed and His redemptive plan. After the service tea and cakes were enjoyed and a collection was taken in support of the chapel.

Winchelsea Beach

Barn Dance: Winchelsea bowls club will be holding a Barn Dance to the music (CDs) of The Catsfield Steamers at Winchelsea Beach Community Hall this evening Friday July 20th. Tickets are £6 (£8 on the night) and for details Keith Sellens can be contacted on 07940777250. Doors are open at 7pm and please bring your own refreshments.

Summer Praise: An afternoon service with Bible readings, prayers and hymns will take place in St Richard’s Church at 4pm on the fourth Sunday in the months of July, August and September. This service will last about 35 minutes with the Rector Jonathan Meyer leading and will be followed by light refreshments. All ages, from 0 to 120, are very welcome to come along and the first of these services with be this Sunday July 22nd.