Fun Dog Fete: The annual Summer Fete and Fun Dog Show is coming soon on Saturday August 11th at 1pm on the Cricket Field. There will be Medieval games (could mean knights, crossbows and castles or even chess, checkers and knucklebones) also a BBQ, live Band, tombola, a range of stalls, and more. Don’t forget to bring your dog for the Show. All proceeds from the Fete will be shared by The New Hall Refurbishment Fund, Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat, Rother Responders and Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital.

WAS Cellar tours: This Saturday July 28th Winchelsea Archaeological Society is holding a 90-minute guided cellar tour starting at 2pm. To reserve your place please phone 01797 224637 or turn up on the day, meeting at the Town Well in Castle Street. A free guide book will be available and the cost of the tour is £5. There are over 50 vaulted cellars in the town and this number is rivalled only in the cities of Bristol, Norwich and Southampton. Winchelsea’s cellars were built around 1285 and 1300 and this is an opportunity to find out how and why they were constructed and a detailed history of the town. The funds raised from the tour are in support of research and preservation of the archaeological features of the town.

Housing IPC: The recent Housing Consultation held at the Robin Hood pub in Icklesham involved Icklesham Parish Community Land Trust and Hastoe Housing Association with plans for a housing development near Broad Street. Other sites within the parish were rejected for lack of space or in the case of Winchelsea Beach flooding in some areas. However, there are also various problems, as pointed out at the Consultation, for choosing the Icklesham site. For example, there is already a large housing estate in the village coordinated by another Housing Association. A second housing estate could prove overwhelming given the lack of facilities in the village to cater for the rise in numbers. There are no shops, no health centre, no activities for young people, no employment and only a limited bus service; all of which are necessary to form a viable community. Furthermore, additional houses would put more pressure on the present, aged drainage system in the village with its water pressure intentionally kept low to ease the load.

Winchelsea Beach

Pub 31: On Sunday July 29th MT Vessels will be entertaining at Pub 31 on Sea Road from 1.30pm and you can sit in or outside to hear them play. MT Vessels is a popular local band (not to be mistaken for the 1986 Canadian band of the same name) with great guitar sounds and their songs include a huge range of well-known, favourite classics.

Sighting coastal birds: The bird breeding season is now drawing to a close with migrating birds starting to travel south. A Walk with the Warden to spot sightings of the many coastal birds such as the oystercatcher, lapwing and wheatear takes place this Sunday July 29th. Binoculars are available to borrow and the coastal search is on, from Rye Harbour Nature Reserve to Winchelsea Beach. If you would like to join this guided walk please meet at Rye Harbour village car park at 10am to be finished by 12pm and donations will be appreciated.