Church Market: The next Church Market takes place on Saturday August 4th from 10.30am to 12pm and all are invited to get together over coffee, tea and refreshments. This is also a chance to visit St Thomas’ Church, discover its history and see the town tapestry. On sale will be plants, books and produce with funds gratefully received in aid of church maintenance. Last month’s Market raised the useful sum of £315 and thank you to all for supporting this venture.

Parish Surgery: Councillor David Smedley of the Winchelsea Ward (also Vice Chairman of the Council and Chairman of the Open Spaces Committee) will be holding his monthly surgery on Wednesday August 8th. This meeting takes place in the New Inn from 6 to 8pm and if you have any parish matters that you would like to discuss do come along. Concerning the poor state of the Winchelsea Notice Board, due to age and weather conditions, IPC has agreed the costs for a new Notice Board to replace the present one soon. The next full council meeting, open to residents, is in 5 weeks’ time on Monday September 10th at 7.15pm in the Community Hall at Winchelsea Beach.

WAS Cellars: The Archaeological Society is running guided tours of the town’s historic cellars in August on Sunday 12th and Sunday 26th. Each tour costs £5 per person for the 90 minutes trip and includes a free guide booklet. Also, on Wednesday, August 22 there is an opportunity to visit Blackfriars Barn cellar (owned by the National Trust) which has the rare medieval ship graffiti engraved on its stone walls. For bookings the phone number is 01797 224637 and tours start at 2pm from the Town Well in Castle Street. The tours end at the Court Hall Museum which houses many of the town’s historical artefacts, including some interesting new exhibits and entry is free.

Country Show: The annual Rye and District Country Show at Elm Tree Farm, Icklesham, is just around the corner and promises to be a wonderful day out for all the family! The day features a wealth of entertainment, including a traditional horse and dog show, live acts, classic cars, children’s games, and much more. There will also be a fantastic selection of food and drink, and an opportunity to browse a variety of craft and local produce stalls in the Country Living tent, local business and Trade Stands. Don’t forget the live sky dive from The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team! This event takes place on Saturday August 18th from 10am to 4pm. Admission is £5 and free for children under 16.

Perch Hill Visit: The Garden Society has organised an outing for members and friends to Sarah Raven’s cutting garden at Perch Hill, Brightling. This event will be on Wednesday August 22nd leaving the Town Sign at 10am to be back by 2pm. Perch Hill is Sarah’s private home and garden, but visitors are welcomed on Garden Open Days and on this occasion it is open for St Michael’s Hospice. A visit to the garden will reveal the many beautiful varieties of flowers such as the Rudbeckia (‘Cherry Brandy’) the Nigella Hispanica and Antirrhinum (‘Snapdragon’) which are used in the making of long lasting cut flowers. Also worth visiting is Perch Hill Café which provides coffee, tea, cakes and light lunches. Tickets for the return coach journey are on sale at Winchelsea Farm Kitchen at £11 which does not include the £7 cost of entry for the garden, to be paid on arrival and is in aid of the Hospice.

Work on St Richard’s: The current heatwave has proved beneficial to the tower of St Richard’s Church which showed signs of movement earlier in the year. Cracks around the tower were again measured in June and there was no sign of any significant movement. In fact, it appeared that some of the cracks had closed slightly which the engineers said might happen when the ground dried out. Nevertheless, the drainage work at St Richard’s will still go ahead from Monday August 6th as a necessary precaution, to be completed by the end of the week.

Flood Update: A meeting on the flooding issues was recently held which involved IPC, Amber Rudd MP and Southern Water (SW) It appears that other areas face similar concerns over flooding and as a result SW will not be renewing defective systems as the cost would be exorbitant and consumers would be expected to pay. Instead they are working on a programme of sealing the pipes to prevent surface water entering the system. They are using new technology which enables them to survey sewers and also working towards installing flow monitors on the system which serves the caravan sites. This will all assist SW in finding out how much the system should actually hold without becoming overloaded. A further update meeting is planned for a future date but in the meantime please report any problems concerning flooding.