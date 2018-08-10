Summer Fete: Tomorrow (Saturday) Winchelsea’s Summer Fete will be in action on the Cricket Field from 1pm and all are warmly invited. There will be plenty to keep you entertained from the popular Medieval Games and traditional Fun Dog Show to the very traditional Brass Band, this year from Hooe. There will also be a variety of stalls, more traditional games, plus a raffle. Refreshments include the Pimm’s Bar, barbecued burghers and ice cream. From 2pm tea and cakes will be served in the New Hall. Make sure to bring your delightful pet for the Dog Show, entries begin at 1pm for a 2pm start. There are nine different classes ranging from ‘Best young handler’ to ‘Dog most like its owner’ and Bernadine Fiddimore of Iden Kennels will be judging and giving out the rosettes. Entry cost to the Fete is £1 per adult, children free and proceeds will be shared among local good causes, including Rother Responders, Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat and Rye Hospital. Parking is available in the town.

Literary Society events: There are two Book Signing events due in August at Rye Bookshop that might be of interest to Literary Society members. The first is on Saturday 11th from 12 to 3pm and involves the writer Tom Evans whose non-fiction book is entitled, “With SOE in Greece: The Wartime Experiences of Captain Pat Evans”. The second is on Saturday 25th from 2 to 4pm with Tina Brown and her new book is, “Gin: an Illustrated History” which concerns the origins, effects and medicinal value of this popular drink.

Foam Cellars: The guided cellar tours for August take place on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th meeting as usual at the Town Well in Castle Street at 10.50am for an 11am start. Please phone 07596 182874 for reservations and the cost is £6 per person with proceeds in aid of Winchelsea’s ancient monuments and museum. Beware as the steps are steep and a torch and sensible footwear is advised. The town’s largest cellar, under Blackfriar’s Barn (belonging to the National Trust) with its fascinating ship engravings is open to the public on two occasions each year. These two dates are: tomorrow August 11th, in conjunction with this year’s Summer Fete and also Saturday September 8th.

Wot Larks: A vocal quartet group which specialises in Operetta, Gilbert and Sullivan and many other show songs is the celebrated Wot Larks. They have performed with various companies throughout the world including D’Oyly Carte, English National Opera and Opera Australia and are due to give a concert in St Thomas’ Church for Winchelsea Arts. Tickets are £14 (£7 under 18s) from the Farm Kitchen and all are invited to this summer’s evening musical event taking place on Saturday August 25th at 7.30pm.

Art Exhibition 2018: This year’s annual Art Exhibition will be held as usual at The Court Hall, over the late August Bank Holiday Weekend. The exhibition will be open on Saturday and Sunday August 25th and 26th from 10am to 6pm and on Bank Holiday Monday August 27th from 10am to 3.45pm. Admission is free and there is a range of works of art for sale by talented local artists, plus a grand raffle. The exhibition is run by the Winchelsea Millennium Artefacts Society which raises funds to support and maintain the Town Sign, the Beacon and the Needlework Tapestry.

Winchelsea Beach

St Richard’s: As it is the second Sunday in the month friends and holiday visitors are welcome to the morning Holy Communion service in St Richard’s Church. The service which begins at 9.30am on August 12th is led by the Rector and followed by light refreshments.

Pop Up: This Sunday August 12th a Vintage Pop Up Tea Shop and Craft Fair will take place in the Community Hall on Sea Road. Jewellery, glassware, an assortment of sweets and cards will be on sale plus homemade cakes served on vintage crockery. The opening time is 11am till 4pm, everybody welcome and entry is free.

Pub 31: On Sunday August 12th Soul Town will be playing at 1.30pm in Pub 31 on Sea Road. Soul Town are a 7-8 piece Soul band with saxophones, guitar, keyboard and drums plus two trendy singers. They regularly perform in local venues and appeared recently at the 2018 Hastings Jazz Festival.