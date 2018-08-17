Garden Outing: The outing to Sarah Raven’s cutting garden at Perch Hill near Burwash takes place this Wednesday August 22nd. Garden Society members will need to buy their coach tickets very soon from the Farm Kitchen. The coach leaves the Town sign at 10am to be back by 2pm and there is a café in the garden which sells coffee, tea, cakes and light lunches. Perch Hill is not open all that often but on this occasion it is open in aid of St Michael’s Hospice and entry to the garden is £7 to be paid on arrival. Another event is the August Social which takes place two days before the outing on Monday August 20th. This will be from 5 to 7pm at the Strand near the old ‘Bridge Inn’ and parking may have to be in the town. Although the Society’s Christmas Fair is not until November 10th members are requested to look out for and put aside any useful bulb pots and containers ready for collection as the aim is to repeat last year’s successful sale of winter bulbs.

Winchelsea Beach

Table Sale: Next Saturday August 25th the WBCA is having a Table Sale and if you would like to book a table to sell your items please phone 01797 224820. This is a great opportunity to purchase some bargains and the opening time is 2 to 4.30pm in the Community Hall on Sea Road. Also look forward to a good tombola and entrance cost is 50p which includes tea and biscuits.