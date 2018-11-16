Winchelsea Singers: At 2pm today (Friday) the Winchelsea Singers will be giving a lively performance of the Pirates of Penzance, the comedy opera by Gilbert and Sullivan. If you miss today’s performance, there is another opportunity tomorrow at 7pm. The venue on both occasions is the New Hall and tickets are £12 each from the Farm Kitchen. For the Friday show refreshments will be served and on Saturday a Bar will be available.

Rye Bookshop: Literary Society members are invited to visit Rye Bookshop on Saturday November 17th to meet author Colin J. Bateman. For Many years Colin was a cricket correspondent for the Daily Express which involved international travel. Although he enjoyed this occupation he had always wanted to produce a novel that would unleash his imagination. The result was ‘A Dreadful Trade’ which is a crime thriller set in the Rye area, concerning the shadowy world of smuggling. Colin will be signing copies of the novel from 11am.

Coffee Morning: The charity, Family Support Work which the church and Diocese of Chichester support is holding a fundraising Coffee Morning at Icklesham Memorial Hall on Saturday November 17th from 10.30am till 12pm. Everybody is very welcome and there will be a raffle, cakes and a Bring and Buy. FSW provides services to families of all faiths and none in accordance with Christian values and endorses “A strong family for every child in Sussex”. The aim of FSW is to support families experiencing poverty, ill health, learning difficulties, school non-attendance, bereavement, family break-up and other problems, as they try to ensure that the children have the best start in life.

WAS talks: This Saturday November 17th there will be an archeological talk starting at 2.30pm in St Thomas’ Church. Francis Harper WAS member and professional geologist will be giving his talk on ‘Remote Sensing Techniques in Archaeology’ which involves a look at the various methods of surveying an area of archaeological interest without actually putting a spade in the ground. These talks are free to Society members and non-members are welcome at an admission charge of £3 and ample roadside parking is available within the town

Question Time: A ‘Gardeners’ Questions’ will take place in the Court Hall on the evening of Wednesday November 21st organised by the Garden Society. All are cordially invited to this popular garden advice event. There will be a glass of wine from 7pm and at 7.30 question time begins, with the panel consisting of local garden enthusiasts Gilly Tugman, Celia King, Philip Kent and Chris Mears, endeavouring to provide the answers. It would be helpful to have some questions beforehand which can be sent to Howard Norton but the panel also welcomes spontaneous questions on, what promises to be a lighthearted and informative evening. With 2019 about to sprout forth a reminder for your next year’s diaries is the Winter Lecture which will be held on the afternoon of Saturday January 19th when the speaker will be Tom Hart-Dyke of Lullingstone Castle’s ‘World Garden’ fame.

Winchelsea Beach

Winter Talks: A series of slide-illustrated talks for 2018/19, hosted by the Friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve will be held at the Community Hall on Sea Road. The next talk which will be on Saturday November 17th at 2.30pm is called: ‘Birds and Wildlife of Costa Rica’ and will be given by John Buckingham. John and his wife Sue have led many wildlife tours across the world including a large number to Costa Rica and his photography illustrates the spectacular variety of nature. He now gives much of his time to Sandwich Bay Bird Observatory Trust as programme secretary and bird ringer. Refreshments will be provided during the event, plus the opportunity to buy “Friends” cards, gifts and other sales items. The talk is open to all with free admission and donations would be gratefully received to help meet the cost of hiring the hall.