Church Market: All are invited to the Christmas Church Market tomorrow Saturday December 1st. This will be at the usual time of 10.30 to 12 noon. It is always an enjoyable affair with coffee, tea, good company and entertainment by Iain Kerr on the grand piano playing light melodies. There will be a range of home-made produce on sale plus books and the proceeds will go towards church maintenance. Also, thank you to everyone who helped raise the useful sum of £330 at last month’s Church Market.

Traffic Meeting: Icklesham Parish Council Winchelsea Ward is inviting residents to attend a public consultation on traffic calming in Winchelsea. The meeting will be held in the side chapel at St Thomas’ Church on Saturday December 1st at 12.15pm, following the Church Market. This is an opportunity to learn more about the work carried out so far in identifying the scale of the problem and to consider the proposals open to IPC to reduce the impact of speeding traffic through the town. Speed guns have been in regular use in the town but are clearly not sufficient in resolving the problem.

Lights of Love: The annual Lights of Love service in aid of St Michael’s Hospice will take place in St Thomas’ Church on Sunday December 2nd at 3pm, with a tree lighting ceremony at 4pm. If you have dedicated a star or heart with a personal message to remember a loved one this will be placed next to a light on the tree where it will remain until Monday December 31st. The names of all those commemorated will be entered into a Book of Remembrance which will be kept in the church for a year. After the service all are welcome to stay for refreshments and fellowship.

Evening Prayer: The church calendar is now in the period of Advent which celebrates the coming of Jesus to earth through his birth in Bethlehem, as well as His imminent return at the second coming. Throughout this time there will be three opportunities for silent and reflective Evening Prayer, taking place in the side chapel of St Thomas’ Church from 6 to 6.40pm. Leaving behind the bustle of everyday life this quiet moment of prayer includes a chance to reflect upon daily Bible readings. If you would like to participate the three dates of this forthcoming event are Thursday December 6th, Tuesday December 11th and Wednesday December 19th and for more details please contact the Rector Jonathan Meyer.

Winchelsea Beach

Christmas Sale: This weekend December 1st and 2nd Potters Studio on 7 Windmill Way will be holding a Christmas Sale from 11am to 5pm each day. A variety of useful and exclusive handcrafted gifts with new designs from Ocean Ceramics will be available. Also on sale will be signed copies of ‘The Ghost of Camber Castle’ by Marian Mason which is set in the Rye Harbour Nature Reserve. During the event festive refreshments will be served and donations to St Michael’s Hospice will be gratefully received.