Christingle: St Thomas’ Primary School children will be gathering in the church at 2.15pm today December 7th for the School Christingle Service led by the Rector Jonathan Meyer. Christingle or ‘Christ Light’ is symbolized by a lighted candle held by a child in the service and celebrates Jesus Christ as the Light of the World. This illuminating tradition originated in a Moravian Church in 1747 and a decade earlier it was Moravian missionaries that had a great influence on John Wesley which led to his conversion experience.

Christmas Praise: Wesley’s Chapel where John Wesley preached in 1789 will be holding its annual Christmas Celebration of ‘Words and Praise’ this Saturday December 8th at 10.30am. The service will be led by Mr James Clephane-Cameron who is the local preacher from the Battle chapel. All are invited to come along to this special event which will be followed by seasonal refreshments and there will be a collection taken for charity.

Christmas Windows: This year 27 windows, stylishly decorated in a Christmas music theme, will light up in Winchelsea for visitors and residents to stop, look and enjoy. All thanks go to the Christmas Window volunteers which includes five windows designed by children, who generously gave their time to maintaining this popular festive tradition in the town. The event begins on Saturday December 15th until Saturday December 29th from 4.30 to 8.30pm each evening and is in aid of the Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey & Sussex charity. Maps detailing the position of these windows as well as greetings cards and badges can be purchased from the Farm Kitchen Shop or the The New Inn.

Christmas meeting: The Second Wednesday Society will be having its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday December 12th at 2pm in the New Hall and members are invited to attend. After the meeting the monthly talk will begin at the usual time of 2.30pm with local artistes Ann Rachlin and Iain Kerr, along with friends, presenting a further selection of seasonal memories in words and music entitled, ‘More Christmas Treats’. Non-members pay £4 which includes the very appetising homemade tea that follows the talk.

Public Presentation: Residents of Icklesham Parish are invited to a presentation by the Parish Council concerning updated plans for the Affordable Housing Scheme proposed on Main Road, Icklesham near Broad Street. This Public Presentation will be held at Icklesham Memorial Hall on Thursday December 13th and opening hours are from 3.30 to 7pm. Although there is no change to the number of houses proposed, the plans have been updated to take into consideration surface water drainage and sewage drainage affecting the area. To offset the antiquated drainage system which Icklesham uses the water pressure in the pipes is currently kept low to avoid overload. Added to this the council is in discussion with Rother District Council over the visual impact as it is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Attending the presentation will be representatives from Icklesham Parish Community Land Trust and Hastoe Housing Association to answer your questions and IPC invites all to view the revised plans before they submit a planning application to RDC.

Favourite Readings: Under the title “With Great Pleasure” local resident Dr Alan McKinna will be reading some of his favourite poetry and prose at the Literary Society’s next meeting. This will be on Friday December 14th at 7 for 7.30pm in the Court Hall with light refreshments on arrival. As always non-members are welcome and £5 donation includes a glass of wine.

Carol Concert: On Saturday December 8th the Winchelsea Singers are presenting their annual Carol Concert starting at 7pm in St Thomas’ Church. The conductor is Duncan Reid and the piano will be played by Ivora Rees with Ben Chishick on the organ. Entrance cost is £12 per person by programme at the door and includes seasonal refreshments, with all proceeds going towards St Michael’s Hospice.

Winchelsea Beach

St Richard’s: Holy Communion and prayer services will take place at St Richard’s Church each Sunday during December. The next Eucharist service for residents and visitors is on December 9th at 9.30am with the Rector Jonathan Meyer.

Christmas Meal: Winchelsea Beach Community Association is holding its members annual Christmas meal on Friday December 14th at 3.30pm in the Community Hall. This is a ticket only event which is free for paid up members of the WBCA. The tickets must be collected by today December 7th from the Post Office or Sutton’s Fish Shop on Sea Road.

Christmas Party: The children’s annual Christmas Party is on Saturday December 15th at the Community Hall from 4 till 6pm. It is for all primary school age children and is free for children living at the Beach. Please note that names need to be given in by December 9th and the number to contact is 07817 962680 for those wishing to attend.