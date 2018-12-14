Carols round Hiham: This year carol singing begins in the streets round Hiham Green and is in aid of the Children’s Unit of the Royal Marsden Hospital. If you are in the town come along and enjoy this celebration of the birth of Messiah Jesus who came to save his people from their sins. Please meet in Hiham Green at 4.45pm on Saturday December 15th finishing at the New Inn nearby, around 6.30pm.

Carols round the town: Every year a group of townsfolk gather to sing Christmas carols around the town in aid of the charity Shelter. This popular event is held on the evenings of Tuesday and Thursday December 18th and 20th meeting at 6pm at the Church porch and finishing about 8pm. Everybody is very welcome to meet and join in, including accompanied children and dogs. The temperature is forecast around 9 to 10 degrees so do wrap up well, wear good shoes and bring a torch. Song sheets will be provided on the night.

FOAM Carols: The Friends of the Ancient Monuments and Museum are holding their annual Carols in the Court Hall with church organist David Birchenough. It will be on the evening of Friday December 21st at 6.30 for 7pm. This is free for all and drinks and nibbles will be provided so, Come all ye Faithful and enjoy some good hearty singing!

Here to Help (H2H): H2H is a local voluntary service, run under the auspices of the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital, for people who live in the Rother Parishes of Iden, Playden, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh, Winchelsea, Udimore, Icklesham, Camber, East Guildford, and Rye. They are currently recruiting Volunteers who live in these Parishes who would like to help people in their local community. Further details about H2H are available on the Rye Hospital website www.ryehospital.org.uk under ‘Volunteers’ section. If you would like more information and an application form, please leave a message on the H2H answer phone which is 01797 224044. Also, all Volunteers are DBS checked and expenses are paid.

Winchelsea Beach

St Richard’s: Friends and visitors are invited to assemble at St Richard’s Church for a short service of prayer and meditation at this festive time. The service will be with the Rector Jonathan Meyer on Sunday December 16th at 9.30am.

Christmas Craft Fayre: All things Crafty is the WBCA’s next Craft Fayre, similar to previous Craft Fayres it will contain a variety of unique items and Christmas gifts for sale. The Fayre will be held on Sunday December 16th from 11am to 4pm and entry is free. There will be refreshments of coffee, tea and homemade cakes available throughout the day.

Christmas Carols: Carols around the Tree will take place this year on Friday December 21st starting at 6.30 to 9.30pm at the Community Hall on Sea Road. Mulled wine and mince pies will be served during this celebratory evening which is an opportunity for everybody to participate in some great singing.