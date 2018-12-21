Carols in the Court Hall: This evening (Friday) the Friends of the Ancient Monuments and Museum will be enjoying some hearty singing of old favourite Christmas carols in the Court Hall. If you would like to join them do come along at 6.30 for 7pm. The event is free and drinks and nibbles will be provided for good sustenance.

Christmas Services: St Thomas’ Church Christmas celebrations begin on Sunday December 23rd with the Service of 9 lessons and Carols starting at 6pm. The service begins with Adam and Eve’s fall through sin, its effects on all subsequent generations and the enmity established between Israel’s seed Jesus, the second Adam and the serpent’s seed. The next lessons are prophecies from Isaiah that a child would be born that would save his people and reign from Israel in righteousness. Jesus’ birth and life is then told in the gospels where the word became flesh, dwelt among us and brought redemption and rebirth to believer’s through the will of God. For each reading a harmonising carol is sung in celebration.

Crib Service: This popular family service takes place as usual on Christmas Eve, Monday December 24th at 4pm in the church. Friends, families and children are invited to watch the enactment of the Nativity scene and sing carols together.

Midnight Eucharist: The Church, artistically decorated for Christmas will be open at 11.30pm on Christmas Eve for the Midnight Holy Communion service. This service of an hour welcomes in the birth of Jesus whose birthday is held on December 25th in keeping with tradition. A delightful way to end the year although it is more likely He was born around September 15th 3BCE. On Christmas Day there will be a Family Eucharist with Rector Jonathan Meyer in the church at 11am for all to commemorate the occasion.

Winchelsea Beach

Round the tree: This evening (Friday) you are invited to join in the carol singing around the Christmas tree at 6.30 for 7pm. If wet, it will be held inside the Community Hall. Mulled wine and mincepies will follow the singing with the event finishing at 9.30pm.

St Richard’s: Services at St Richard’s Church for December, with the Rector Jonathan Meyer begin with Holy Communion for all te Parish at 9.30am this Sunday December 23rd. On Christmas Day friends and residents are invited to join the congregation in St Thomas’ Church at 11am for the Christmas Family Eucharist. Then next Sunday December 30th there will be a Parish Eucharist of carols with Holy Communion for all the parish beginning at 9.30am.

I wish you all a very happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year!