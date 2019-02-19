Love Feast: On Saturday February 16th the Methodist Chapel will be holding its annual Love Feast beginning at 12 noon and all are invited to take part. This is a special ceremony dating back to John Wesley which includes the sharing of a light meal accompanied by discussion and encouragement in Christian faith with recollections, prayers and hymns. The development of the early church, maintained in the Acts of the Apostles, makes clear that communal meals, together with worship were routine events that helped support and bond the members of the church. This has continued in Jewish culture where eating together in fellowship plays a significant part in family and social life. Mrs Jenny Carpenter is the Vice President of the Trustees of Epworth Old Rectory and their representative on the Methodist Heritage Committee and she will be leading the meeting and explaining more on the background of this gathering.

Bookshop activities: From Monday to Sunday February 18th to 24th it will be half term, so Rye Bookshop in Rye High Street, will be hosting daily story times and fun activities for children. To find out what else is in store just pop into the shop.

FOAM Quiz: The annual Quiz with the Friends of the Ancient Monuments and Museum will be next Saturday February 23rd in the New Hall at 6.30 for 7pm start. The price is £12 per person which includes a Ploughman’s supper and there will be a pay bar available. A maximum of 6 per team is required but individuals are welcome as teams can be made up on the night. If you would like to come along, please phone Stuart Raine on 01797 222772 as advance booking is essential. On another FOAM matter changes are due to take place in the Society’s team with both the treasurer and the Cellar Tours head standing down this year. Stuart Raine would like volunteers from the membership to take on either of these posts and those interested will need to contact the committee or Stuart direct on the above number.

Winchelsea Beach

Native Birds: On Saturday February 16th there will be a talk on ‘Birds of Kent and Sussex’ taking place in the Community Hall on Sea Road at 2.30 to 4.30pm. This is arranged by the Friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve as part of their Winter Talk series. Brian Nobbs who is a member of the Friends will be giving the talk which will be illustrated by his impressive wildlife photography. Along with organising events for his local RSPB society in Sevenoaks, Brian has travelled to many parts of the world with his camera in pursuit of birds and natural environments. During the event refreshments will be served and there is the opportunity to buy “Friends” cards, gifts and other sales items. The talk is open to all and donations towards the Reserve will be gratefully received.

Quiz Night: This Saturday February 16th is Quiz Night in the Community Hall on Sea Road. For all wishing to attend booking is essential by downloading your booking form at www.winchelseabeachcommunityassociation.co.uk. Teams of 6 people per table are needed and the cost is £10 per person which includes supper but please bring your own drink. There will also be a raffle and doors are open at 7 for a prompt start at 7.30pm. When scores have been totalled up a Cash Prize will be presented to the winning team!