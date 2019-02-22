Annual Quiz: Tomorrow (Saturday) the Friends of the Ancient Monuments and Museum are holding their annual Quiz in the New Hall from 6.30 for 7pm start. A maximum of six per team is needed but individuals are invited to come along and make up teams on the night. The cost is £12 per person which includes a Ploughman’s supper and if you would like to participate please phone FOAM on 01797 222772 for bookings. Whether or not you’re as fast to react as Chaser Mark Andrew “The Beast” Labbett on ITV’s The Chase or a potential University Challenge contestant, it doesn’t matter. It’s all about having fun and winning for your team.

Rail Service: Following much work on the part of John Spencer and the Marshlink team to which we are grateful, there is now a late train service from Ashford to Winchelsea. The train arrives at Winchelsea Station at 23.50 which makes possible getting back after an evening in London. Other changes to Winchelsea Station that help the journey are an electronic ticket purchasing machine, a new clock and more trains than before, giving an improved service in the rush hour. Although, as John has warned, the station needs to be used otherwise there is the risk of losing it forever. The station is a few yards from Winchelsea town nestled in the Sussex countryside and the enjoyment of a train ride means avoiding traffic congestion, relaxing and observing the scenery.

Evening with Clarinettist: The Friends of St Peter’s (reg charity) have arranged a concert with International Clarinettist David Campbell on Friday March 29th at 7.30pm. This will be held at St Peter’s Church Newenden TN18 5PN. David is an acclaimed clarinet soloist and chamber musician with a wide-ranging repertoire. Spanning a musical career of over thirty years he has played with many ensembles and orchestras which include Sir Peter Maxwell Davies’s ‘The Fires of London’ and the London Sinfonietta. If you would like tickets, please phone 01797 253632 and the cost is £15 per person and there is a special rate for under 16s

Food for Thought: Mrs Jenny Carpenter from the Methodist Heritage Committee presented the Christian Love Feast at the Methodist Chapel last Saturday morning. A long table was set up in the small but sufficient Wesley Chapel for the healthy 3-course meal of bread rolls, hummus, cheese salad and home-made cakes. As more people continued to arrive the seating around the table was rapidly jam-packed leaving the rest to cluster together nearby on the few remaining seats. During the courses Jenny explained the background of the Love Feast or Agape Meal which is a fellowship meal reminding of the meals Jesus and his disciples shared together. It originated in the early church of Jewish followers (40-60 AD) and Acts 2 refers to the apostles meeting together and breaking bread from house to house in connection with the Lord’s Supper. Years later John Wesley was introduced to the Love Feast through the Moravians, a German Brethren Church group that he met on board a ship bound for Georgia USA in 1727. When a violent storm tore the main sail and swamped the decks, frightening the passengers, the Moravians calmly sang through the tempest. Strong in their faith they had no fear of death which astounded Wesley and led to his conversion. In Georgia he joined the Moravians in their love feasts which included sharing food, prayers, hymns, conversation and ending in thanksgiving without the formalities of a church service. It was through Wesley’s influence that this agreeable time together soon became a part of Evangelical Revival and a regular activity in Methodist meetings in the English speaking world. In recent years the Love Feast has been revived and the advantage is that any Christian may conduct it.

Winchelsea Beach

Frocks and Bow Ties: The WBCA has organised a dance at the Community Hall for Saturday March 9th from 7 to 11pm. Dressing up in ‘Posh Frocks and Bow Ties’ is the theme for this dance which will be accompanied by live music and all are invited. A Fish & Chip Supper is also included in the price of just £10 per person and the contact number is 07732 723096 to book your place.

IPC News: A grant of £392 is expected to be approved by Icklesham Parish Council for a hearing loop for the Community Hall. Similarly, any other hall in the area in need of a hearing loop will be provided for in IPC’s budget. Also, the Open Spaces Working Group for IPC which is now a committee is waiting to hear from Highways regarding a new bus shelter at the layby near the Community Hall. The standard type of shelter had to be altered to certain specifications for Highways and it is hoped that they will accept the modifications.