Winchelsea

Church Market: Tomorrow March 2nd being the first Saturday in the month there will be Church Market from 10.30am to 12pm in St Thomas’ Church and visitors are always welcome. The proceeds are in aid of church funds and February’s Market raised £357 with thanks to all who supported this event. Home-baked and home-grown produce will be on sale and as always a chance to meet friends and neighbours over filter coffee, tea and biscuits.

Pancakes and Ashes: The lead into Easter begins with Shrove Tuesday on March 5th or earlier if you count the magnificent variety of Easter Eggs already on sale in supermarkets. As tradition goes butter, milk and eggs will be turned into delicious pancakes by the cooks amongst us and soaked in lemon juice and honey to prepare for the long period of fasting through Lent. Ash Wednesday on the following day starts the period of Lent which is also a time of prayer and reflection that finishes when Easter begins on Saturday April 20th. There will be an Imposition of Ashes at the Holy Communion service in St Thomas’ Church on Wednesday March 6th. The service will start and 6pm and members of all three churches in the parish are welcome to attend. This year’s Lent Course named ‘Living Christ’ will take place in St Thomas’ Church on Thursday March 14th at 6pm and on the four following Thursdays. The course will include video contributions, scripture, prayer and discussions and consist of five sessions concerning: our life’s work; family, friendship and community; a good childhood; health and vulnerability; and how we draw close to Jesus Christ at the end of our lives.

Race Night: Coming soon to the New Hall on Saturday evening March 16th is a Race Night held by the Guy Fawkes Society. A typical race night contains eight races with eight horses for each race. The races are shown on a large screen with sound system and participants make bets on chosen horses or jockeys to receive tote tickets. A computerised tote system calculates the payouts and increases the racing speeds to add to the fun. This is a ticketed event and all are welcome, so do book early to avoid disappointment and the phone number is 01797 229087. Tickets are £15 per person which includes a 2-course meal, and a licensed cash bar will be available.

Bowls Club: The Rye Short Mat Bowls Club meets every Tuesday and Friday evening in the New Hall at 7.30 to 10pm. New members are invited to join this friendly Club and all that is needed is a pair of flat shoes. Your first evening is free and tea and coffee will be served. If you would like to come and have a go please contact Tony on 01797 227588. For the uninitiated Short mat bowls is an indoor sport which involves players trying to score points by rolling a heavy ball along a flat narrow surface. It can be a real nail-biting matter as the game progresses but the skill for players is to get as many shots by aiming their bowls nearer to the jack than their opponents.

Winchelsea Beach

Open Prayer: St Richard’s Church will be open this Sunday March 3rd from 9.30 to 10.30am to spend time with the Lord through Open Prayer. As the scripture says: “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us.” 1 John 5:14. Instead of a formal service this is an opportunity for friends and visitors to come along and enjoy some quality time in peaceful contemplation with prayers and scriptural readings.