Winchelsea

Mad March: The mad March weather is here with its volatile bouts of wind and rain. Only last Sunday the March Winds of 40 miles an hour thundered across the local fields causing the blackbirds to fly in disarray. A confusion of cries and loss of equilibrium in those roaring forties sent the birds diving into the undergrowth for shelter until the wind suddenly dropped and they were able to fly away. The popular old song “April Showers” written almost a century ago proclaims in its simplicity that ‘March winds and April showers Make way for sweet May flowers’.

Crime-writer: This evening (Friday) the Literary Society will be having its monthly meeting at 7 for 7.30pm in the Court Hall. The talk is given by Laura Wilson who is both a crime-writer and a crime fiction reviewer for The Guardian. Drinks and nibbles are served before the talk and a donation from non-members would be appreciated towards the Society’s costs. The next Rye Bookshop event is on Saturday March 16th from 11am with local author Richard Masefield. Richard has written four historical novels one of which, ‘The White Cross’, is set locally. All are invited to meet Richard and get a signed copy of his books, including ‘Brimstone’, ‘Chalkhill Blue’, ‘Painted Lady’ as well as ‘The White Cross’. He is the cousin of the poet John Masefield who was the UK Poet Laureate from 1930-1967. John’s poem “Sea Fever” begins with the famous lines: “I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky, And all I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by;” He also wrote a poem called “Mad March Days”.

WAS talk: The Archaeological Society’s programme of talks for the coming Spring commences on Wednesday March 20th at 2.30pm in the New Hall with a talk on place names derived from the Saxon language. Original names from the Dark and Early Middle Ages can be surprisingly persistent, but corrupted over time, and interpreting backward from the present can often reveal the circumstances of foundation and assist in archaeological investigations. Society members are offered Free Admission to all talks and non-members are welcome for an admission fee of £3.

Garden Designer: A talk by local garden designer and author Chris O’Donoghue titled “Behind the Scenes at Chelsea” will take place in the New Hall on Thursday March 21st at 2.30pm. The Garden Society has arranged the talk and admission for non-members is by donation. During the event refreshments will be served. Between 2007 and 2009 Chris received awards for designing and building three show gardens at the Chelsea Flower Show. The first was inspired by the garden of a railway carriage, the second was sponsored by the charity SPANA (Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad) and the third was named “The Pilgrim’s Rest”. In contrast to designing his peacefully relaxing gardens Chris is also the author of the spine-chilling novels “Blood on the Tide” and “Blood on the Shrine” which are part of a series of detective novels set in the 1950s along the south coast.

Make it Monday: A Celebration Quiz that involves the Make it Monday group will take place on Monday March 25th at 1 to 3pm in the New Hall. If you would like to book a table of 6 or places at a table, please phone 01797 226815. The Winners Prize is a 6 Bottle Mixed Case of Wine. This is a free event with tea, coffee and afternoon nibbles in the interval, to celebrate people who volunteer in the community and wine will be available to purchase.

Easter Lilies: Every year a large arrangement of lilies is displayed in the Sanctuary of St Thomas’ Church in memory of loved ones. Anyone can make a contribution as a token of remembrance for a loved one. The minimum is £3 and each contribution will need to be put in an envelope which is to be found on the chest at the back of the church marked ‘Lily Fund’. Please give your name and donation and place the envelope in the black box.

Winchelsea Beach

Winter talks: As part of the Friends’ of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve Winter Talks Chris Bentley will be presenting a talk on “Oodles of Attercops” on Saturday March 16th at 2.30pm in the Community Hall. This old English word for spider appeared in J R R Tolkien’s The Hobbit where Bilbo sang: “Old fat spider can’t see me! Attercop! Attercop! Wont you stop….” The talk is open to all and admission is free but donations towards the cost of hiring the hall would be welcome. Refreshments will be on sale as well as Friends’ cards and gifts.