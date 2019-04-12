Spring Show: The Garden Society is having its annual Spring Show of flowers, fruit, vegetables and appetising cookery items this Saturday April 13th at 2pm in the New Hall. Admission is free for all to come and see the prizewinning entries and refreshments will be served during the afternoon.

Winchelsea Singers: This year’s Spring Concert takes place tomorrow (Saturday) at 7pm in St Thomas’ Church. Tickets are £12 on the door and a bar is available during the interval. The Winchelsea Singers will be performing John Rutter’s Requiem which is a musical setting with psalms and biblical verses, completed by Rutter in 1985 for soprano, choir and orchestra. They will also be presenting excerpts from the Messiah composed by Handel in 1741 which concerns Jesus Christ’s commission on earth, beginning with prophecies from Isaiah, His birth, the passion, Hallelujah chorus and resurrection. Musicians are Grace Constable – Soprano, Gary Marriot – Tenor, Jonathan Bruce – Cello, Ivora Rees – Accompanist and Duncan Reid – Music Director.

Reflections and Retirement: The Methodist Chapel will be open on Wednesday April 17th at 7.30pm to celebrate the Easter period and all are invited to share with local Minister Rev Peggy Heim, her ‘Reflections on Holy Week’. This will be Peggy’s final presentation at the Wesley Chapel before she retires from her duty of office, so do join the gathering and light refreshments will follow.

Holy Week: As Easter approaches St Thomas’ Church will be holding a Holy Communion Service for Maundy Thursday on April 18th at 6pm. On Good Friday April 19th there will be a Meditation Service for Jesus’s sacrificial death on the cross in full payment for humanity’s sins. This will be at 2pm in St Nicholas Parish Church Icklesham and all are invited to these two commemorative services.

Winchelsea Beach

St Richard’s: There are some changes to the timetable of services at St Richard’s as from April. The two services per month will continue but one will become an afternoon service at 4pm on the second Sunday to invite new worshippers, while the Parish Holy Communion service will still be on each fourth Sunday at 9.30am. This Sunday April 14th, being the second Sunday in the month, St Richard’s will be holding a service of Afternoon Praise at 4pm and friends and visitors are always welcome to join in.

Spring Craft Fayre: Taking place this Sunday April 14th an All Things Crafty Spring Fayre will be in the Community Hall on Sea Road. The Fayre is organised by Eventistry Management, welcoming all and entry is free. Doors open at 11am to 4pm and refreshments include tea, coffee, homemade cakes.

Table Sale: If you would like to book a table in the Community Hall for the Easter Table Sale on Saturday April 20th please phone the WBCA on 07732723096. Entrance is 50p which includes tea and biscuit and opening time for all to purchase bargains is 2pm.