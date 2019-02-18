Virus hit Hastings cat sanctuary still remains closed a week on

The RSPCA’s Bluebell Ridge cat sanctuary remains closed this week following the outbreak of a virus.

The sanctuary was forced to put in place a temporary closure early last week due to the outbreak of a virus.

Nikki Hawes, from the centre, said: “Unfortunately due to a virus, the cattery is currently closed. We are doing everything we can to assist in the cats speedy recovery and we hope to reopen the centre very soon.

“We hope to open within a couple of weeks, but this could all change depending on the cats.”

The shop at Bluebell Ridge will still be open to purchase food and litter.

Bluebell Ridge plays a vital role in finding loving new homes for abandoned and unwanted cats in the area.

It is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA, but it is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-financing. The Branch has to raise over £150,000 a year to keep the centre open and we heavily rely on the generosity of local individuals, businesses and groups. Each year the centre helps to rescue and rehome over 200 animals in Hastings and Rother and we also neuter many hundreds of local cats to prevent suffering. The centre is run by six trained staff members and a dedicated group of 50 volunteers. The branch also has a group of voluntary Trustees who meet once a month to discuss matters that go towards the effective running of the centre. The cattery holds a licence to accommodate up to 60 cats and we rehome 20-25 cats a month.

