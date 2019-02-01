Volunteers in Hastings and Bexhill take to the streets to help keep homeless people warm

As temperatures plummet a hardy band of volunteers are out on the streets devoting their time to supporting homeless people.

Supporters of Warming Up The Homeless were collecting outside Co-op in Bexhill this week.

Charity trustee Caroline Cox said: “Our volunteers go out during weekday evenings handing out, clothes, sleeping bags, food and drink.

“We do a number of fundraising events throughout the year and, in January, we were grateful to the Co-Op, Bexhill for allowing us outside their shop.

“During November 2015 a small group of friends, aware of the increasing homeless problem, decided to try and make the lives of people sleeping rough a little more bearable.

“The first distribution rounds were set up in Hastings and it was a great success. However it became apparent the homeless situation was growing and we needed more help and donations.

“A Facebook page was set up and the response was phenomenal. Within a couple of months our distribution teams grew, allowing us to spread to neighbouring towns, Bexhill and Eastbourne.

“Since then we have gone from strength to strength. After a few weeks we began asking for donations from the public and various local companies and charities. We were not disappointed, Dom’s Food Mission provided us with toiletries and food.

“Hastings Direct donated £150 and donations of food from Tesco, and other stores throughout Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne.

Pictured here is Deputy Chair Trudy Hampton with Co-op manager Lisa Pack.

