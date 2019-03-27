Volunteers in Hastings and Rother sought for wildlife survey

Wildlife charity People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) is calling for volunteers to take part in its annual Living with Mammals survey.

Last year the top five mammals recorded were: grey squirrels, foxes, mice, hedgehogs and bats.

From April, PTES is asking members of the public to record sightings of Britain’s ‘big five’, plus any other mammals they see, to aid future conservation efforts.

Volunteers can take part between Monday, April 1, and Sunday, June 30, reporting the mammals they see, or their signs, in any local green space such as gardens, allotment, parks or green spaces.

The chosen survey site can be in an urban, suburban or rural location, so long as the area is within 200 metres of a building.

Volunteers can spend anything from ten minutes a week at their chosen site to several hours and can take part either individually or as part of a group.

Volunteers are asked to record their findings on the PTES website which has more information on how to spot mammals, and how to tell a pine marten from a polecat! PTES is keen to see your sightings, so if you’re on social media upload your photos using #livingwithmammal

To take part in the survey, register at: www.ptes.org/LWM or via a posted printed pack which. To find out how email: LwM@ptes.org