Waitrose to scrap takeaway coffee cups

Waitrose is removing takeaway coffee cups from its stores.

Part of an environmental initiative to reduce waste, the non-recyclable cups will be scrapped by autumn this year.

The supermarket says it will still offer hot drinks but customers will be encouraged to bring in their own reusable cups.

A Waitrose spokesperson said, “We believe in doing everything we can to protect our environment and that includes reducing the amount of plastic and packaging we use.

“It’s not a decision we have taken lightly. Our packaging team has spent a year trying to source cups that can be easily recycled.

“But we believe, after looking at all the alternatives and listening to the views of customers, that we need to act now.

“It’s worth the effort. This simple change alone will remove 52 million takeaway cups from the environment.”