War memorial awarded listed building status

The War Memorial in St Mary’s churchyard has been awarded listed building status by the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The Secretary of State’s assessment of the structure, located in Church Square, Rye, was completed on Tuesday, December 19, following recommendation from Historic England.

It has now been listed as Grade II providing further protection against planning applications surrounding the monument.

President of the Rye Royal British Legion Anthony Kimber said: “I am delighted that our case for listing was agreed by the Secretary of State and just in time for the end of the World War I centenary in 2018.

“The Rye Memorial is now Grade II listed and therefore further protected.

“It is already listed online by the Royal British Legions and by Memorials.

“As a memorial under the joint responsibility of Royal British Legion, the Local Authority and the Rye Parish Church, for the citizens of Rye, it was never at threat but who knows what the future can bring.

“All those associated with the Memorial, which forms the centrepiece for the annual Remembrance in Rye, can be assured that it will remain so in the future.”