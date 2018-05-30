Warning issued for thunderstorms across Sussex

Sussex faces another battering from heavy rain, possible hailstones and thunderstorms tomorrow and Friday.

The Met Office have issued a yellow (be aware) alert from 11am tomorrow (Thursday May 31) for the rest of the day.

There’s also an alert for Friday but this is for the west part of the county until 9pm.

The Met Office says: “Thunderstorms are expected to move northwards into southern and some eastern parts of England during Thursday morning, with further heavy showers and thunderstorms developing across a wider area during the course of the afternoon and evening.

“Any thunderstorms over eastern England will move through relatively quickly, but further south and west, they could become slow moving and lead to torrential rain in some places.

“There is the potential for 30-40mm of rain to fall in an hour and perhaps as much as 60-80mm in 2-3 hours.

“As well as this, frequent lightning and large hail are possible.”

The Met office says that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

The compensation is that pollen levels are low to medium across the area.