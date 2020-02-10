Warning of possible flooding in Hastings

Coastal areas of Hastings seafront may flood on Tuesday afternoon (February 11) as Storm Ciara looks set to bring more high winds.

The Government’s flood information service said Tuesday afternoon’s tide at 12.30pm is forecast to be 20cm lower than recent days but the tide will still be higher than normal due to unsettled weather with strong westerly force 7 winds and large waves.

For two hours either side of high water, the warning said, spray overtopping of defences will affect Carlisle Parade, Hastings. Water will also flow across the road at Rock-a-Nore Parade.

Tuesday and Wednesday evening’s tides will be a little higher again, according to the warning, and further minor flooding is expected over those high waters.

People have been advised to avoid walking or cycling along Hastings seafront.

Spray and waves will contain and scatter shingle which is dangerous and the tide will also wash across some walking routes.