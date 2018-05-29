WEATHER: Rain and flood warnings for 1066 Country

A severe weather warning for rain and flooding has been issued for the whole of 1066 Country.

According to the Met Office rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout today (Tuesday, May 29) into tomorrow morning (Wednesday, May 30).

A yellow warning has been issued, which means people should be aware of possible severe weather.

The warning reads: “While some places will escape the worst of the rain, or even manage to stay largely dry, some of this rain will be heavy and up to around 30mm could fall in an hour or less and 40-50mm could fall in a couple of hours leaving flooding a possibility.

“The heaviest rain is likely from Tuesday afternoon with the most widespread heavy rain probably during the late evening and early hours of Wednesday.

“There is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded or struck by lighting, causing damage to some buildings.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a chance that flooding or lightning strikes could cause power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”