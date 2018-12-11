Weather: Temperatures set to plummet in Hastings and Rother

Temperatures are set to plummet as a cold snap hits the UK later this week.

Parts of England can expect frost as the mercury plummets resulting in temperatures as low as minus three degrees in places.

It won’t be so cold in Hastings and Rother says the Met Office, but temperatures will struggle to get higher than 4-5C, considerably lower than the start of the week, as cold air from the East comes in.

However, the weather is expected to be drier than last weekend.

Pictured is a sunset taken over the boating lake at Hastings last Sunday.

