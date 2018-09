East and West Sussex can expect a windy but generally dry day today, with some sunny spells.

A cloudy morning will give way to some sunshine but the wind will be a fixture all day, particularly early on.

Maximum temperatures may reach 22 degrees Celsius but likely to hover around 19.

A dry night is forecast, but incoming cloud may bring the odd shower around West Sussex by the morning.

Minimum temperature tonight will be 15 degrees Celsius.