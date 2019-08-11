Winds batter Brighton's piers

Dramatic pictures from Sussex show ripped up trees, battered piers and runaway trampolines as gales hit the coast

Sussex was battered by heavy winds yesterday, tearing up trees, whipping the sea into a frenzy and flinging furniture around.

Here are some dramatic pictures from across the county.

Winds batter Brighton's piers

Eddie Mitchell
Waves batter Shoreham Beach. Credit: Sylvia Lemoniates

Sylvia Lemoniates
Waves batter Shoreham Beach. Credit: Sylvia Lemoniates

Sylvia Lemoniates
Tracey Collins's gazebo flew over her house and into her front garden in Henfield

Tracey Collins
