Flood alert in place for Combe Haven

A flood alert is in place for the Combe Haven area following heavy rain.

The Environment Agency said river levels have peaked along the Combe Haven and will slowly fall during today (Sunday, November 10).

Further rain is expected through the early hours of tomorrow morning (November 11), with 10mm forecast, it said.

The Environment Agency said tomorrow between 8am and noon fields, rural roads, the recreation ground and gardens in Crowhurst are likely to be affected by small amounts of water.

Over high tide periods between 11.15am and 11.30pm today water may affect gardens along Bexhill Road, Bulverhythe in St Leonards, the Environment Agency said.

River levels will slowly fall Monday afternoon into Tuesday (November 12).

The Environment Agency is encouraging residents to deploy flood protection products in Crowhurst as a precaution if they have them.