Plenty of sun around in Hastings and Rother this weekend

There will be plenty of sun around today and over the weekend and it should feel a lot warmer than the bank holiday weekend.

Today is sunny, clouding over a little at times with temperatures holding at 12 degrees and a light wind.

There will be plenty of sun around on Saturday, but also the chance of a heavy shower, particularly in the afternoon.

Sunday is expected to be dry and sunny with light cloud at times and a light wind.

The outlook as we head into next week is fine and settled with long sunny or clear spells expected with light winds. Becoming noticeably warmer but rather chilly overnight with some mist patches.

See also: Watch our Jack in the Green video

See also: Hastings man convicted of stalking a woman