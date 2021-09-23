Jo Farrow from Netweather says: "Overall this weekend there will be a lot of fair, bright and warm weather with light southerly winds. Saturday looks to have more cloud and there is a low risk of heavy showers even thunderstorms on Sunday.

"Friday evening ends with sunshine and a light SW breeze. After a warm day it will cool slightly after dark but the nights remain mild this weekend.

"By Saturday there will be more cloud, so although the day looks dry and bright enough there won’t be full sunshine. Rye and Horsham should reach 19C but anywhere that sees longer sunny breaks could nudge into the low 20sC.

We can expect to see some sunshine this weekend