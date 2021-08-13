Sussex weather: Your forecast for Friday, August 13
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Friday, August 13.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 8:22 am
The Met Office expects West Sussex to have a cloudy day with a sunny patch predicted between 6pm – 8pm.
The county is forecasted to experience highs of 19° from 1pm – 6pm and lows of 16° this morning.
East Sussex is predicted to have a cloudy morning followed by clear skies from 3pm.
Highs of 19° are expected from 1pm – 5pm along with lows of 16° this morning, according to the Met Office.