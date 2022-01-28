Sussex weather: your forecast for Friday, January 28

It's set to be a relatively sunny one today, with clear skies and sunny spells throughout the morning into the early evening.

At that point - around 6pm - skies will turn overcast and the chance of rain will double from under five per cent to ten percent.

Even so, temperatures are set to remain relatively high, despite a chilly morning, going from 1°C at 8am, to a high of 9°C at 4pm.