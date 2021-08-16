Sussex weather: Your forecast for Monday, August 16
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Monday, August 16.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 7:13 am
A cloudy day in Eastbourne and Hastings with a gentle breeze here and there.
The sun will be in and out in Brighton, with cloud remaining all day.
Horsham should expect sunny spells until midday and then it will be cloudier this afternoon.
Worthing is in for a mix of sun and cloud all day.
Chichester will see sunny spells with a breeze throughout the day.
Temperature highs will reach 19 and drop to 11 tonight.