Sussex weather: Your forecast for Sunday, August 15
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Sunday, August 15.
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 9:16 am
Eastbourne and Hastings are in for another sunny day with some cloud here and there too. There will be a bit of a breeze all afternoon.
Brighton has a mix of sunny spells with cloud.
Horsham will see the sun from 12pm-5pm and cloud lingering all day.
Worthing with see a mix of sun and cloud all day.
Chichester will be mainly cloudy with a chance of sunny spells from 1pm-4pm.
Temperatures highs will reach 21 and drop to 14 tonight.