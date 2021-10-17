Sussex weather: your forecast for Sunday, October 17

Chichester will start with light rain changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, the Met Office said. Temperatures will peak at 16 degrees Celsius before dropping to 10 overnight.

Horsham, Worthing and Brighton will start cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, highs of 15, 16 and 15 respectively and lows of 10 for Horsham, 13 for Worthing and Brighton.

Eastbourne starts off cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, highs of 15, lows of 13.

Sussex weather