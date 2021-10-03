Sussex weather: Your forecast for Sunday, October 3
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Sunday, October 3.
The Met Office has forecast a windy day across the South East, with scattered blustery showers spreading east through the afternoon. Rain is expected to be heavy and blustery at times.
It will be otherwise dry with some sunny spells. The maximum temperature will be 16 degrees Celsius.
Looking to the week ahead, there will be early showers tomorrow (Monday), and it will be breezy, but it will otherwise be a fine morning, with sunny spells.
Scattered showers will develop in some areas through the afternoon but many parts will stay dry.
On Tuesday, there will be cloud and rain and it will be windy at times. Some brighter spells are expected on Wednesday and Thursday will be drier, with sunny spells and variable cloud.