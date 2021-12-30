Sussex weather: Your forecast for the New Year weekend
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex this New Year weekend (Friday, December 31 – Monday, January 3).
New Year’s Eve (Friday, December 31):
Cloudy day across Sussex with a fresh breeze but we’re set to stay dry as we head into 2022.
Temperature highs of 15 which will drop to 12 overnight.
New Year’s Day (Saturday, January 1):
If you’re out and about for a winter walk to blow away the cobwebs you’ll stay dry today with a cloudy day expected and a chance of sun here and there.
Temperature highs of 15 which will drop to 12 overnight.
Sunday, January 2:
We should see some rain today but the sun will try and poke through in the afternoon. There will also be a bit of a breeze which will make it feel cooler than it is.
Temperature highs of 12 which will drop to 10 overnight.
Monday, January 3:
As we move into the final bank holiday there is a strong chance of rain all day unfortunately with another breezy day ahead.
Temperature highs of 11 which will drop to eight overnight.