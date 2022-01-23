Sussex weather: Your forecast for the week ahead

Today (Sunday, January 23) will be dry and mostly cloudy, according to the Met Office.

It will feel on the chilly side with only limited brighter interludes.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 7°C.

Sussex weather

The Met Office said similar conditions are expected overnight, with all parts staying dry and mostly cloudy.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 3°C.

Tomorrow (Monday, January 24) will be dry and mostly cloudy and will continue to feel on the chilly side.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 6°C.

The Met office said the outlook for Tuesday (January 25) to Thursday (January 27) is settled, although it will be mainly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday (January 26).