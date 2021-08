Stunning new food and drinks market in St Leonards gets off to a great start

Air ambulance lands in Hastings Alexandra Park for emergency incident

News you can trust since

Hastings lifeguards and volunteers rescue seagull trapped under pier

Stunning new food and drinks market in St Leonards gets off to a great start

Sussex weather: Your forecast for Thursday, August 19

Air ambulance lands in Hastings Alexandra Park for emergency incident

More Hastings bus service cancellations added to today’s list - this is why

Protest against Southern Water after major sewage leak at Bulverhythe beach, St Leonards

Hastings house prices soar by 18.5% - this is how much the average property costs

Could you give one of these nine adorable dogs their forever home in Sussex?

Stagecoach apologises and explains why Hastings bus services are cancelled

This is why the air ambulance landed in Hastings Alexandra Park

Temperature highs will reach 19 and drop to 14 tonight.

There is a small chance of rain in Horsham between 6pm-7pm.

Another cloudy day across Sussex with a gentle breeze.