Hastings: 1,300-year-old tree ‘where magistrate was hung for not revealing King Harold’s treasure’

Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, December 8

Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, December 8

‘Spate of high-value thefts’ in East Sussex

CCTV cutbacks blamed for spate of violent attacks in Hastings and St Leonards

Counter-terror police search address in Hastings after man arrested at Stansted Airport

Hastings Premier Inn plans: Does town need a new hotel? Residents react

Bexhill family ‘lose everything’ in devastating house fire weeks before Christmas

Storm Barra -15 pictures from Hastings and St Leonards

Hastings: 1,300-year-old tree ‘where magistrate was hung for not revealing King Harold’s treasure’

Temperature highs will be nine and drop to five overnight.

Much calmer than yesterday as Storm Barra moves on – sunny intervals with a bit of a breeze today in Sussex .