This is when lightning is expected to hit Sussex
Lightning is set to hit Sussex this week, according to the Met Office.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 8:41 am
The Met Office suggests that West Sussex will experience the storm from around 7pm on Wednesday, October 20 until 1am on Thursday, October 21.
Patches of rain are also expected throughout the day ahead of the lightning.
East Sussex is also set to be hit by the storm on Wednesday night with lightning predicted between 9pm–11pm.
The county will also experience continuous rain from midday, according to the Met Office.